INFORMACIÓN DEL ÁREA DE EPIDEMIOLOGIA: El Hospital Urquiza de Federal posee las vacunas incorporadas al calendario nacional

Desde el martes 10 de enero el nosocomio federalense cuenta con las vacunas que se incorporaron en el calendario nacional.

VPH CON VARONES DE 11 AÑOS, COHORTE 2006. GARDACIL EN 2 DOSIS, SEPARADA DE  6 MESES.

ANTIMENINGOCOCCICA.

SE COMIENZA CON NIÑOS NACIDOS EN OCTUBRE DE 2016.

EL INICIO DE LA VACUNACION  TENGAN 3 MESES.

1ra. DOSIS 3 MESES.

2da. DOSIS 5 MESES

REFUERZO 15 A 18 MESES.

SEPARADAS SIEMPRE DE AL MENOS 8 SEMANAS.

EN JULIO SE COMENZARA CON LOS CHICOS DE 11 AÑOS LA ULTIMA DOSIS.

CUALQUIER DUDAS CONSULTE EN EL HOSPITAL.

(Federal al Día)

 

 

 

 

