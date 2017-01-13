Destacadas
Inicio / Actualidad / INFORMACIÓN DEL ÁREA DE EPIDEMIOLOGIA: El Hospital Urquiza de Federal posee las vacunas incorporadas al calendario nacional

INFORMACIÓN DEL ÁREA DE EPIDEMIOLOGIA: El Hospital Urquiza de Federal posee las vacunas incorporadas al calendario nacional

Administrador 4 horas hace Actualidad, Departamental, Destacada, General, Locales, Politica, Principal, Salud, Sociedad 372 Vistas

Desde el martes 10 de enero el nosocomio federalense cuenta con las vacunas que se incorporaron en el calendario nacional.

VPH CON VARONES DE 11 AÑOS, COHORTE 2006. GARDACIL EN 2 DOSIS, SEPARADA DE  6 MESES.

ANTIMENINGOCOCCICA.

SE COMIENZA CON NIÑOS NACIDOS EN OCTUBRE DE 2016.

EL INICIO DE LA VACUNACION  TENGAN 3 MESES.

1ra. DOSIS 3 MESES.

2da. DOSIS 5 MESES

REFUERZO 15 A 18 MESES.

SEPARADAS SIEMPRE DE AL MENOS 8 SEMANAS.

EN JULIO SE COMENZARA CON LOS CHICOS DE 11 AÑOS LA ULTIMA DOSIS.

CUALQUIER DUDAS CONSULTE EN EL HOSPITAL.

(Federal al Día)

 

 

 

 

Esto le puede interesar

PASADAS LAS 23 HORAS DE ESTE JUEVES: Bomberos Voluntarios de Federal sofocaron el incendio de una pick up

Alertados por la policía, los miembros del cuerpo activo de bomberos se trasladaron rápidamente a ...

Federalaldia Comentarios

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

Diseño y Desarrollo por Brando Design Technologies © Copyright 2017
© Copyright 2017, Todos los nombres y logos, son derechos reservados.